M25 traffic stopped in both directions after horror crash – tailbacks for miles

The M25 was closed between J8 (Reigate) and J9 (Leatherhead), with long queues formed in both directions. Emergency services rushed to the scene to assist, however, it is still unknown if anyone was injured.
Inrix added: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two cars involved on M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 Staines By Pass (Staines) and J12 M3.
“Lanes one and two (of five) are closed.”
The clockwise direction of the carriageway opened in full shortly before 3.30pm.
One lane in the anti-clockwise direction opened as well, however it closed again after a car fire broke out.
A new Inrix update read: “M25 anticlockwise closed, queueing traffic due to serious accident, three cars involved between J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate).
“Congestion to the A3 towards Hook along the diversion.
“Also queueing on the clockwise side back to J7 M23 interchange due to onlookers.
“There is now a car fire before the scene of the crash, and traffic is trapped again, after it was being released via lane one (of four).
An onlooker told Surrey Live: “The traffic started now but there was a bit of a hairy moment where there were still loads of people sitting on the barrier.
“Cars then came really quickly.
“Loads of people are still sitting on the barrier so it’s pretty dangerous and quite horrible to drive past.”
