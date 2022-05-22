M25 traffic stopped in both directions after horror crash – tailbacks for miles

The M25 was closed between J8 (Reigate) and J9 (Leatherhead), with long queues formed in both directions. Emergency services rushed to the scene to assist, however, it is still unknown if anyone was injured.

Inrix added: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two cars involved on M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 Staines By Pass (Staines) and J12 M3.

“Lanes one and two (of five) are closed.”

The clockwise direction of the carriageway opened in full shortly before 3.30pm.

One lane in the anti-clockwise direction opened as well, however it closed again after a car fire broke out.