Categories
Celebrities

Mick Jagger Says Harry Styles Has A “Superficial Resemblance” To The Rolling Stones Singer’s Younger Self


Everyone loves Harry Styles — you probably do, too. Just admit it!


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Harry is also often compared to legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — his style, his stage mannerisms, even his looks, a little. It’s easy to understand why people mention the two in the same breath.


Chris Walter / WireImage / Getty Images

But how does Mick feel about the comparisons? Well, he finally spilled on the subject to the Sunday Times.


Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

Mick was quick to note that he likes Harry, and that the two have an “easy relationship” — and, I mean, here’s a photo of the pair hanging out back in 2015. All smiles, no lies detected.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TDF Productions

But it’s also clear that Mick doesn’t think the comparisons between him and Harry hold much water.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” he said in the interview. “Come on, I was much more androgynous.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

Mick didn’t stop there, either: “[H]e doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for HS

A bit harsh? Maybe, maybe not. To be fair, though, Harry’s invited the comparison himself — remember when he did a Mick Jagger impression on Saturday Night Live back in 2017?

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

Anyway, Harry seems like a good sport, so I’m sure he’s not offended. And who knows! This might be the perfect opportunity to bust out that Mick Jagger impression again.


Jmenternational / JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

Read the entire interview with Mick here.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.