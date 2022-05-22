Mick Jagger Says Harry Styles Has A “Superficial Resemblance” To The Rolling Stones Singer’s Younger Self

Harry is also often compared to legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — his style, his stage mannerisms, even his looks, a little. It’s easy to understand why people mention the two in the same breath.
But how does Mick feel about the comparisons? Well, he finally spilled on the subject to the Sunday Times.
Mick was quick to note that he likes Harry, and that the two have an “easy relationship” — and, I mean, here’s a photo of the pair hanging out back in 2015. All smiles, no lies detected.
But it’s also clear that Mick doesn’t think the comparisons between him and Harry hold much water.
“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him,” he said in the interview. “Come on, I was much more androgynous.”
Mick didn’t stop there, either: “[H]e doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”
A bit harsh? Maybe, maybe not. To be fair, though, Harry’s invited the comparison himself — remember when he did a Mick Jagger impression on Saturday Night Live back in 2017?
Anyway, Harry seems like a good sport, so I’m sure he’s not offended. And who knows! This might be the perfect opportunity to bust out that Mick Jagger impression again.
