Norway, Israel report first cases of monkeypox

Norway and Israel reported their first cases of monkeypox on May 21, after the disease has been found in the United States, Canada, Australia and several western European countries. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health confirmed on Saturday that a foreigner who visited Oslo between May 6 and 10 was infected with monkeypox. Israel on Saturday also confirmed the country’s first case. A man in his 30s returning from western Europe, who visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, was identified as Israel’s first suspected case. He has been hospitalized in quarantine to complete medical examination, and is in good medical condition.