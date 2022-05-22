People Have Strong Feelings About How These “Controversial” Celeb Homes Were Designed, And I’m Torn

I don’t know about you, but I’m obsessed with Architectural Digest’s Open Door series. As someone with a veryyy average amount of expendable income, it’s truly peak escapism to look inside the homes of the rich and famous and laugh/cry/scream at some of their chaotic/inspired/cringe design choices.

I’ve seen basically every episode there is to watch, and I’ve gotta say…there are a few that’ll probably live rent-free in my mind forever. They also just so happen to be homes that people of the internet have LOTS to say about — both good and bad — so I want to know what you love (or don’t love) about ’em.