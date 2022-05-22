Pet spot: Walter, Ollie enjoy staring out window

Goldie Lowe of Crystal City said her cats, Walter and Ollie, love staring out a window at their home.

“They both look out the window at the birdfeeder we have like it’s a TV,” she said.

Walter, 9, and Ollie, 5, are both barn cats, Lowe said.

“They were born in a barn,” she said.

Lowe said her cats have different personality traits.

“Walter is very friendly, even to strangers,” she said. “He’s extremely affectionate and really curious. Any noise or smell, he’s checking it out. Ollie is shy of strangers and very afraid of thunder. They remind me of ‘The Odd Couple.’ Walter is very clean. Ollie is not.”

Most of the time, the cats coexist well together, but at times they get into disputes.

“Our cats get along usually, but if they see another cat, they’ll tend to get into arguments with each other. I think they get mad at the other cat and take it out on each other. One will usually hit the other and start a fight. They don’t do it a lot.”

