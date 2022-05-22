Categories
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Shared A Really Touching Message Ahead Of His Very Last “SNL” Episode


“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life.”

Ahead of the momentous occasion, Pete shared a touching video along with a farewell message through his friend and fellow comedian Dave Sirus’s Instagram page.

“When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then,” he wrote.


NBC

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

He talked about feeling nervous when he joined the show, and not being sure about what “[he] could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.”


NBC / Getty Images

Safe to say, he did pretty well in that regard. Pete’s music video sketches are some of the best SNL has ever made, and his appearances as himself on Weekend Update are always funny. 

Pete went on to thank Lorne Michaels and “everyone at SNL,” and that’s when things got really emotional.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful, and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. “

He finished off by calling SNL his home and promising to return the next time John Mulaney does a musical sketch.

You can read Pete’s whole statement right here:



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.