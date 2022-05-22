Categories
Pets perish in house fire near Fall River/Tiverton line


Two local departments combined to extinguish a residential fire on a warm and muggy Sunday.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Tiverton and Fall River Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of State Avenue for a house fire near the Fall River and Tiverton line.

Upon arrival, responders encountered a fire to a home and garage with smoke showing. The flames appeared to have originated in the attic of the home.

The occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to the arrival of firefighters, however, several pets died in the blaze. Some of the pets that resided in the home were able to be rescued.

The home and garage suffered significant damage.





