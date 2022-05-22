Russia vs NATO – who will back down first? Two scenarios that could prompt either to yield

Internationally, it’s recognised as part of Moldova but since 1992 it’s been under the control of separatists in a de-facto Government.

Even though Russia does not officially recognise Transnistria as an independent country, it retains its autonomy today thanks largely to the military support provided by the Russian army.

In an effort to prevent war breaking out on a global scale members of NATO might adopt a similar stance to what’s currently being seen in Ukraine.

But doing so could set a dangerous precedent and offer encouragement to any long-term ambitions President Putin might harbour.