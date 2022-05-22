Sky is not the only firm offering FREE broadband! Get internet without paying a penny





Fancy getting broadband for free? That’s exactly what Sky is offering customers right now with the satellite TV firm dishing out internet access when customers sign up for the popular Sky Q and Netflix bundle. This freebie cuts the price of this package down to just £26 per month and it even includes access to channels such as Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, National Geographic and MTV.

Now, you might be thinking this all sounds too good to be true and there must be a catch. The only thing to be aware of is that the free broadband lasts for the first six months of the 18-month contract with things then rising back to the standard £56.50 fee for the rest of the term. You also only get 59Mbps speeds which are fine for homes that simply want to send a few emails, browse the web and watch Netflix but might not be ideal for busy homes that have lots of people streaming and making video calls at the same time. YOU CAN FIND THE SKY DEAL HERE

So that’s the deal from Sky but there are some other ways to get broadband without paying a penny. Firstly, there’s a new deal from Three Mobile who is currently offering customers the chance to get three months of home internet access for free via a cashback incentive. Once a user signs up for the firm’s 5G broadband service they will receive a £60 pre-paid Mastercard which covers the first 90-days of using the web. Three is different to other suppliers as it pumps the internet into living rooms via a mobile signal rather than a fixed-line connection. One benefit of this is that you don’t need an engineer to arrive and start drilling holes in the walls with Three simply sending out a router which plugs straight into the mains and gets connected automatically. YOU CAN SEE THE THREE DEAL HERE READ MORE: Best UK Broadband Deals (May 2022): Drop Your Monthly Price and Unlock Faster Speeds

Finally, there is one other way to get broadband without paying. Internet Service Provider Hyperoptic has just launched a new offer that includes three months of access at zero cost to customers. This basically means you can sign up today but start paying anything until much later in the summer. Along with the offer of things for free, Hyperoptic has also slashed the price of some of its plans with things now starting from as little as £22 per month. YOU CAN FIND ALL THE DEALS HERE Hyperopic Fast • SEE THE DEAL

