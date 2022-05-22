SMDC building places for Filipinos, CEB Cebu int’l operati

SMDC: Building places Filipinos can call home

For leading real estate developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the residential arm of SM Prime Holdings, satisfying personal needs and meeting basic survival for the homeowners of today can be done through meaningful and strategic planning and property development.

SMDC has been continuously redefining residential spaces to bring accessibility, convenience, function, style and sustainability in the face of evolving trends and lifestyle changes—assuring prospective buyers of the great value that SMDC properties offer.

This means presenting a range of residences located in prime urban and suburban communities, conveniently situated near major road networks and transportation hubs, and designed to reflect SM’s commitment to luxurious urban living. SMDC properties bring commercial retail shops, entertainment venues, banks and leisure facilities closer to residents against a backdrop of lush and walkable spaces. These spaces also provide amenities that promote a healthy lifestyle among the residents.

Prospect homeowners can choose their housing type to fit their needs and functions with units ranging from studio rooms to deluxe two-bedroom suites. On top of being able to customize their living spaces, state-of-the-art facilities such as 24-hour security and CCTV system, fire alarm system, numerous WIFI-ready zones and standby generator set ensures continuous function and prime livability.

SMDC aims to promote many green living practices by designing walkable and transport-friendly developments, introducing energy-saving and eco-friendly green buildings and encouraging effective waste management programs among residents.

Through SMDC’s affordable investment and flexible payment options, new families or young millennials will be able to live independently in communities that cater to their specific needs.

CEB resumes int’l operations from Cebu

Cebu Pacific (CEB) continues to expand its regional footprint as it announced the resumption of its international flights from Cebu, beginning with Cebu to South Korea.

On July 3, CEB intends to operate twice weekly flights from Cebu to Seoul (Incheon), every Thursday and Sunday.

This is the first international destination that the airline is restarting from its Cebu hub, following the reopening of South Korea for tourists.

Fully vaccinated travelers flying to Seoul need to bring their negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure, valid vaccination certificate, and a filled-out foreigner registration card.

Divina receives UST’s highest recognition

For exemplifying competence, commitment, and compassion in their personal life and professional practice which are hallmarks of the Catholic and Thomasian identity, Atty. Nilo T. Divina was recognized as Outstanding Thomasian Alumni for Law and Justice during the recently concluded The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni (TOTAL Awards) of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The TOTAL Awards is the highest alumni recognition that can be bestowed by the university and the UST Alumni Association.

A seasoned corporate law and banking lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, Atty. Divina has been equally active in the academe as the dean of the UST Faculty of Civil Law since 2009 and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

Atty. Divina graduated cum laude from UST in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Science. In 1989, he obtained his Bachelor of Law from the UST Faculty of Civil Law where he graduated magna cum laude and class valedictorian.

He established DivinaLaw in 2006 and it has since grown into one of the biggest law firms in the country. In 2021, he was named Managing Partner of the Year at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) Philippine Law Awards and was also among the highly recommended lawyers in ALB magazine’s Philippines Client Choice Lawyers. He has consistently been named among the Top 100 Lawyers in the Philippines by the Asia Business Law Journal since 2018.

Other recipients of this year’s TOTAL Awards are Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, DTI Sec. Ramon M. Lopez, Wilcon Depot Chairman Emeritus Engr. William T. Belo, Mr. Jeffrey O. Tarayao, Mr. Nemesio R. Miranda, Jr., and Mr. Crispin C. Maslog.

Avon’s Pride initiative wins award

Avon’s #ComeAsYouAre campaign won Bronze for Best PR Campaign for Fashion & Apparel during the 2022 Marketing-Interactive PR Awards which recognized outstanding campaigns in the PR and Communications industry across Southeast Asia, South Asia and ANZ regions.

The campaign was exemplified through the Limitless Collection, the country’s first gender-neutral underwear.

The campaign garnered over 22 million total impressions, earning more than P16 million in media values, and growing the brand’s Intimate Apparel innovation segment by over 468 percent versus the prior year—just a peek of what can be achieved when advocacy meets tangible development.

Leveling up sari-sari stores

Puregold launched the Aling Puring App as its newest Ka-Asenso platform that aims to transform every Aling Puring member store into an Always Panalo one-stop shop.

The Aling Puring App provides exclusive benefits and e-negosyo opportunities including telco load, bills payment, and cash-in so entrepreneurs can further grow their businesses. The new app is also connected to the Puregold Mobile app for easy ordering and replenishment of stocks and exclusive deals and offers.

“Puregold is equipping Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members with an app that will allow them take advantage of e-negosyo opportunities. Sari-sari store owners can now become the community’s hub for basic essentials, and paying bills or telco load,” said Puregold president Vincent Co.

The launch took place during the opening of the Puregold Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention on May 19 at World Trade Center, Pasay City with the theme “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso.”

Insurance packages on GCash

GCash has teamed up with Generali Philippines to offer four affordable insurance packages on GCash’s GLife feature.

GCash users can now avail of Generali’s four insurance packages via GLife.

These are GenProtect Basic 50 which offers P50,000 personal accident benefit, P5,000 accidental medical reimbursement benefit (if cause of hospitalization is an accident), and P500 daily hospital accident benefit for up to 14 days.

GenProtect Plus 50 also offers the same benefits with an additional P5,000 motorcycling accident benefit and P5,000 unprovoked murder and assault benefit.

GenProtect Basic 100 offers more protection, including P100,000 personal accident benefit, P10,000 accidental medical reimbursement benefit amount, P1,000 daily hospital accident benefit for up to 14 days, and up to six calls with the 24/7 Call-A-Doc telemedicine service.

GenProtect Plus 100 offers all the same benefits as the GenProtect Basic 100, along with an additional P10,000 motorcycling accident benefit and P10,000 worth of unprovoked murder and assault benefit.

pHCare summer line

pH Care Cooling Comfort line helps Filipinas feel comfortable despite the heat.

It has ActiveCool that gives the icy fresh feeling and a pH level of 5, which means it’s safe and gentle to use every day. It also has pH Care OdorProTech, which wards off odor. It’s delicately scented with a Mint Fresh fragrance.

pH Care Cooling Comfort comes in sachet and in wipes formats as well as 50mL bottle and 250mL bottles.

New digital channel

ABS-CBN Corp. in partnership with Globe Telecom unit KROMA and corporate venture builder 917Ventures are targeting to capture 11 million digital television households in the country with the commercial launch of its new revolutionary TV and digital channel on May 23.

PIE, the Philippines’ first multiscreen, real-time interactive TV channel will start airing on May 23, from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, accessible to 11 million digital TV households in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio, and nearby provinces through partner station BEAM.

“On PIE, those who watch become not just viewers but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows. Whether on their TV sets, laptops, desktops, or mobile devices, PIE is accessible to Filipinos who want to try a new way to consume—and play with—the shows they love,” said Ian Monsod, KROMA Entertainment chief executive officer.

PIE channel is available in various platform such as digibox, website ie.com.ph, and YouTube or via Sky Cable Channel 21. PIE live can also be watched on GCash GLife beginning May 28.

45% market share

Five in 10 Toyota cars sold are financed by Toyota Financial Services Philippines (TFSPH) as the company attained 45-percent market share last year.

Now on its 20th year of operation in the Philippines, TFSPH continues to strengthen its traditional business offerings like vehicle financing and finance lease, while introducing innovative products and services.

These include the mobile app myTOYOTA Wallet, and vehicle lease products KINTO One for individual customers and KINTO One Business for corporate fleet.

myTOYOTA Wallet is a mobile payment solution that allows customers to transact safely and easily for everything Toyota.

KINTO One is a full-service vehicle lease package for individual customers that introduces the convenient and worry-free car subscription or “usership” model. The all-inclusive monthly payment package covers periodic maintenance service, normal wear and tear parts replacement, annual comprehensive insurance, annual car registration, plus an exclusive KINTO concierge service.

Chevron donates vaccines

Chevron Philippines Inc (CPI) recently donated 635 vials of Moderna vaccines to Philippine Red Cross (PRC) as part of their commitment to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The vaccines, which could serve as primary shots or booster doses, are expected to benefit more than 12,000 individuals.

Chevron Philippines remains dedicated to upholding health and safety as they donate 635 doses of Moderna vaccines to Philippine Red Cross.

(From left) Michael Balbuena and Mark Abrigo, of PRC Raissa Bautista of CPI and Arlita Narag of Chevron Holdings Inc