Store family artifacts, heirlooms with care

Different types of artifacts should be preserved according to the material used in the item. For instance, paper documents, such as birth, death or marriage certificates, should be protected from moisture, heat and light. Do not fold, staple or use tape on them.

Newspaper clippings should be stored separately from other documents, because the chemicals used in manufacturing the newspaper will damage and change the color of the other documents. Keep all documents in acid-free envelopes or boxes. These can be purchased from craft stores or ordered from places that sell library supply items.

Clothing, textiles or fabric are sensitive to moisture, light and dust. They should be stored in special preservation boxes wrapped in acid-free tissue paper, muslin stuffing or cedar chips.

Photographs can be damaged by direct sunlight regardless of the age of the photo. If you display them, use a frame with UV protection glass. If you store them, place them flat in an acid-free storage box layering them with acid-free tissue paper or acid-free sleeves between photographs. Make copies of photographs and papers or scan them on the computer and store them in a different location than the original items. A fireproof safe is a great place to store the extra copy. Should you suffer a disaster, you will have a better chance of having the copy of your artifacts preserved.

Heirloom jewelry is a special keepsake to many and should be worn and enjoyed when appropriate. Periodically examine each piece and have it repaired when needed. Depending on the nature of the repair, it is possible the value of the piece may be affected. –

Overall, the major threats to your artifacts are heat, light, water (both humidity and flooding), dust, pests, mold, breakage and chemicals. To prevent these occurrences never store heirlooms in the garage, basement, attic, storage unit, or shed where the humidity or temperature can fluctuate.

When you select an item to keep as an artifact, remember to write the story and keep it with the item. Future generations may not see the significance of the item and discard it without the story connecting it to your lineage. But it is very important for family members to learn about what is available to them in learning about their family history. When you think about it, artifacts are a part of our history and at the same time we are a part of the history of the artifact.