Store family artifacts, heirlooms with care

Throughout our lives, we acquire items of sentimental, historical or functional value to us. These items might have been passed down from prior generations in our families and some things are acquired through a hobby as a collector or history enthusiast. It is very important to preserve these meaningful artifacts and try to learn about their history. That is not to suggest that we become hoarders, but instead we should keep the things that need to be kept and learn how to preserve them.
Many people enjoy the popular “Antiques Roadshow” program on PBS. When the expert appraiser is talking about the item being presented, he or she always explains the history of the object and how to care for it. The appraised value always comes last.