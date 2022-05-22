Categories
Students with disabilities show off football skills in 2022 HP Buddy Bowl



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Highland Park High School students are once again teaming up with students who have disabilities for one of the most fun-filled games of the year.

The HP Buddy Bowl 2022 is set for Saturday, May 21 at 11:00 A.M. 

The concept was organized by Brayden and Brielle Schager and some classmates six years ago, when they were looking for a way for their classmates who have disabilities to participate in a football game. Each year, the event has grown and the bond between the athletes and their buddies has strengthened.  

Teams for this year’s game have reached maximum capacity, but everyone is welcome to cheer on the teams at Highlander Stadium. 

Watch a livestream of Highland Park’s Buddy Bowl 2022 on this webpage on Saturday starting at 11:00 A.M. 

Learn more about the history of the Buddy Bowl here.



