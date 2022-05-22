Tennis team defeats Eagles and Cards

The Blue Earth Area boys tennis team added two more wins to their docket after another successful week on the courts. They finished their regular season with an impressive 7-3 record.

BEA 5, New Ulm 2

New Ulm was no match for BEA’s singles players on Monday, May 16.

The Buccaneers departed the match with a 5-2 victory under their belt.

The Bucs’ Nick Frundt faced Eagle Ben Brownfield at No. 1 singles. The match went to Frundt in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Vern Johnson also claimed an easy victory over New Ulm’s Thomas Schwartz at No. 2 singles, taking the match 6-3, 6-0.

No. 3 singles went to BEA in another pair of straight sets. Buc Jamie Johnson defeated Eagle Keenan Davis 6-1, 6-2.

Joe Frundt also needed just two sets to take down New Ulm’s Dylen Carreon 6-4, 6-2.

New Ulm rallied to win a few doubles matches against the Buccaneers, however.

No. 1 doubles brought New Ulm’s first victory of the evening. Devin Haase and Brady Lorenz represented BEA against New Ulm’s Leo Waloch and Nathaniel Janssen. The Eagles took the match 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles was another loss for the Bucs. Seth Stevermer and Jerry Passe faced off against Eagles Maverick Johnson and Sebastian Smith, who defeated the Bucs in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

BEA tallied a victory, however, at No. 3 doubles. Calvin Farrow and John Lappe took on New Ulm’s Joey Kotten and Rylan O’Neill to fight a tough three-set battle.

The first set eventually went to the Bucs, 7-6, but the Eagles rallied to take the second set 6-4. The Bucs fought back to claim the third set, and another victory for BEA, 10-4.

BEA 7, Fairmont 0

The Bucs sent Fairmont into a tailspin at a home tennis match held on Thursday, May 12.

BEA tallied a decisive 7-0 victory against the Cardinals.

The Bucs’ singles players showed no mercy against the Cardinals, slamming the opponents in straight sets across the board.

Nick Frundt started at No. 1 singles against Cardinal Jack Hagen. The match became BEA’s first victory 6-0, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, BEA’s Vern Johnson faced Fairmont’s Noah Vetter. Johnson took the match quickly, 6-0, 6-1.

Buc Jamie Johnson refused to grant Cardinal Dominick Lund-May a single point at No. 3 singles, defeating his opponent 6-0, 6-0.

Joe Frundt was equally merciless against Fairmont’s Sebastian Castro at No. 4 singles. Frundt took the match for BEA 6-2, 6-0.

BEA’s doubles players also had a good night.

At No. 1 doubles, Devin Haase and Seth Stevermer fought Cardinals Carter Quist and Olivia Ortega to score BEA another victory 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles also went to the Bucs in just two sets. Brady Lorenz and Jerry Passe quickly defeated Fairmont’s Oliver Thedens and Wylee Frederiksen 6-1, 6-0.

John Lappe and Calvin Farrow sealed the Bucs’ shut-out at No. 3 doubles. The Bucs took on Cardinals Simone Castro and Anthony Stegge and emerged victorious 6-0, 6-0.

The Bucs competed in the Section Team quarterfinals on Thursday, May 19. The results of that match, and any to follow pending its results, can be found in next week’s issue of The Faribault County Register.