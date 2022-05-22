The battle of Jericho: Guess who helped

“Joshua fit the battle of Jericho, Jericho, Jericho. Joshua fit the battle of Jericho. The walls came tumblin’ down, Hallelujah!” Moses George Hogan (March 13, 1957 – February 11, 2003)

“Then Joshua the son of Nun sent two men as spies secretly from Shittim, saying, ‘Go, view the land, especially Jericho.’ So they went and came into the house of a harlot whose name was Rahab, and lodged there,’” (Joshua 2:1 ESV)

“Now Jericho was tightly shut because of the sons of Israel; no one went out and no one came in,” (Joshua 6:1 ESV)

Writing time! As usual, a thought “floated” right into my mind.

I called my son, who has a band and travels a lot, about doing an “Old Time Religious” song as the last song of his last set. He listens to me, politely and I know he will pray about it and give it much thought.

He, later, sent me a song, through messenger and I listened to it and liked it very much. So when we talked again, I encouraged him to do this song. No, he did not write this one, but it is a beginning. Yesterday we spoke again about this subject and he says he is working on an idea.

God does not bother us constantly, I feel He sends us a “seed” of Love, that guides us to do whatever we can to serve Him, but He does not “pester.”

I wanted to know more about Joshua, so I began looking up Jericho, Joshua and found that some of what I see written on the net is that there is no real proof of the walls falling down, however, there are more references to it being true, because of the time frame of “researchers,” going back and forth or what is or is not “historically correct.” So, I will stick with the Bible’s version, and the positive information I found on the net.

Then, I found the genealogy of Jesus, as follows: “This is the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham: Abraham was the father of Isaac, Isaac, the father of Jacob, Jacob, the father of Judah and his brothers, Judah the father of Perez and Zerah, whose mother was Tamar, Perez the father of Ram, Ram the father of Amminadab, Amminadab the father of Nahshon, Nahshon the father of Salmon, Salmon the father of Boaz, whose mother was Rahab.

Rahab is also mentioned in the New Testament books, in each case, she’s described with the Greek term pornē, which correspondingly means “prostitute.” James, in fact, actually seems to stress this status when he emphasizes, in support of his argument that “faith without works is dead,” that “even Rahab the prostitute” was considered righteous because she sheltered and protected the spies. The book of Hebrews also calls her “Rahab the prostitute” but it notes similarly that she protected the spies “by faith” and so “was not killed with those who were disobedient.” (Christopher R. Smith Blog, March 18, 2019, “Salvation.”)

Research and trying to soothe my own soul as to “its’” goodness, I try to find people in the Bible that were less than perfect. I know we are not perfect, yet, hopefully, always striving to serve God more and more. I fall down a lot! It is reassuring to me to know that God truly does forgive us when we fall down into sin, as long as we turn to Him for repentance and ask for His forgiveness. Asking for the “heaviness of sin” to be cleansed from my soul and feel the “refreshing cleaning” from His Love, like a soft and gentle rain falling upon me, the sun shining upon me, making me a “brighter Light of Love, just a little bit, to give to others, who are where I was … until I asked God’s forgiveness.

Praying and giving all my regrets, sins, unkindness, or whatever “little black cloud” follows me around, I hope that I am improving, slowly but surely. So, I hope and pray that anyone who is having any kind of problems with your choices in life, oh, please know that our God is with us every second of our life and is holding His Loving Arms out ready to catch us and lift us back up and if we listen to Him, we will grow into the “child,” He made us all to be, Loving, Caring, Kind, Unselfish, Giving, so many more ways to grow and to serve Him.

Folks, just pray and listen.

I am a sinner … each does their “own sinning,” but we can be washed clean of all the dirt and grime of earthly perils in life … just, truly, turn everything over to God. He is waiting, dear friends, and loves you all so much.