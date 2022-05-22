The best AS44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

At some point during Season 3, the developers at Sledgehammer Games decided to buff the AS44 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. They failed to mention anything about this buff in the patch notes, however, resulting in many players not knowing about the AS44’s new stats. Well, we’re here to set the record and give players the best loadout for the AS44 in Vanguard.

Since Vanguard launched, the AS44 has been one of the game’s worst guns. The assault rifle had a tremendous amount of recoil, making it nearly unusable in some situations. Players could forget about trying to use this gun at long range in core game modes. However, the recent silent buff to the AS44 has cut down on this recoil significantly, making the gun a viable choice in Season 3.

To see the full loadout for AS44 in Vanguard, keep reading below.

Best AS44 loadout in Vanguard

With its new accuracy buff, the AS44 shoots pretty straight even without recoil-lowering attachments on its loadout. The AR also has a three-four shot kill capability at most ranges, meaning players can put down enemies in the blink of an eye thanks to the AS44’s high fire rate. Players can combine all of these stats for the best possible loadout.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: ZAC 12A

Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

Magazine: 7.62x54MMR 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Gung-Ho

Kit: Fully Loaded

The main goals of this loadout are to increase mobility, recoil control and damage range. There’s virtually no more recoil on the AS44 with this loadout thanks to some key attachments. The damage range for the gun is also increased mainly thanks to the 7.62x54MMR mags. Finally, mobility is boosted with the M3 Ready Grip and Fabric Grip in use.

The AS44 is now one of the better guns to use in Season 3 of Vanguard.