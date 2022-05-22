This benefit could pay £4,800 on TOP of your State Pension – and it isn’t means tested

You will not be able to get Attendance Allowance if you already qualify for another benefit called the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), or if you get the Disability Living Allowance (DLA), to pay for your care.

If you apply for Attendance Allowance while getting DLA, the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) will usually reassess your DLA award instead.

Those born on or after April 9, 1948, will be moved from DLA to PIP, and may get less money as a result.

If you care for someone at least 35 hours a week and they get certain state benefits, you might be able to claim Carer’s Allowance worth up to £69.70 a week.

However, anyone getting more than £69.70 a week in State Pension will not qualify, as these are seen as “overlapping benefits”.

State benefits are complicated and mistakes costly. To find out more, contact Citizens Advice, Turn2Us.org.uk, Age UK or the Government’s MoneyHelper guidance service.