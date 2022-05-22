Ukraine LIVE: Putin’s health revealed as film director reveals Putin HAS had cancer

Vladimir Putin will be committed to a “sanatorium” as he is removed from power in the Kremlin, a former MI6 spy has claimed.

Sir Richard Dearlove, who was in charge of Britain’s intelligence service at the end of the Cold War, predicted Putin would quickly leave his position as leader for medical treatment.

He told the One Decision podcast: “I think he’ll be gone by 2023 – but probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia.

“I’m not saying he won’t emerge from the sanatorium, but he won’t emerge as the leader of Russia any longer. And that’s a way to sort of move things on without a coup.”

This comes as another ex-MI6 agent claimed there was “no political leadership” in the Kremlin from Putin’s side.

Christopher Steele told LBC: “Our understanding is that there’s increasing disarray in the Kremlin and chaos.

“In military terms, the structures of command and so on are not functioning as they should.”

