Ukraine must ‘decide about its own future,’ says Poland’s Duda — live updates | DW | 22.05.2022

Poland’s Duda addresses Ukrainian parliament

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rules out concessions to Russia

Former German ambassador says Putin seeking to cause famine in Mideast, Africa

This article was last updated at 13:40 UTC/GMT

France: Ukraine will need 15 or 20 years to join the EU

Paris does not want to offer Ukrainians “any illusions or lies” about their way into the European Union, said France’s State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

“We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying,” Beaune told Radio J. “It’s probably in 15 or 20 years, it takes a long time.”

France’s Macron has previously suggested creating an “European political community” to help quickly integrate Ukraine with the bloc. Kyiv would still be able to work towards a full membership. But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected “such compromises” on his country’s journey to the EU membership.

At a meeting in March, EU leaders said Ukraine belongs to the European family, but rejected the bid to fast-track its membership.

Concert-goers chant anti-war slogan in Russia

The crowd at a rock concert in St. Petersburg was recorded chanting an anti-war slogan on Friday, causing a stir in a country where media is banned from using words like “war” and “invasion” to describe Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

In a video that spread across social media, the crowd is heard chanting “Fuck war!” during a concert of the Russian band Kiss Kiss.

The band did not comment on the events. They have previously taken an anti-war stance despite the government’s clampdown under the draconian law which prohibits “discrediting Russia’s armed forces.”

Last week, another video surfaced of Russian rock Legend Yuri Shevchuk criticizing the war and the Russian president at a concert of Shevchuk’s band DDT in the city of Ufa. In the video, he decried the deaths of young Ukrainians and Russians “over Napoleonic plans of another of our Caesars.”

“The motherland, my friends, is not the ass of a president that needs to be cuddled and kissed all the time,” he said. “The motherland is a poor grandmother selling potatoes at the train station. That is the motherland.”

Shevchuk now faces charges for allegedly discrediting the military. He could face a fine of up to 50,000 rubles ($806, €764).

Ukraine prolongs martial law for another three months

With the Ukraine war about to enter its fourth month, the country’s parliament prolonged general mobilization for another 90 days. Martial law will also stay in effect at least until August 23.

Martial law stops able-bodied men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country and restricts certain civil liberties, such as the right to demonstrate. Military also has extended powers.

Polish president says Ukraine must ‘decide about its own future’

Polish President Andrzej Duda has told the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv that “only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future,” criticizing those “worrying voices” saying that the country should give in to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the hope of ending Moscow’s invasion.

“Nothing about you without you,” Duda said in what was the first speech at the Rada by a foreign head of state since the start of Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Duda also said that nothing could disrupt the solidarity between his country and Ukraine.

His speech was punctuated by frequent bursts of applause by the Ukrainian parliamentarians.

Poland has taken in around 3.5 million people fleeing neighboring Ukraine from a total of 6.5 million now thought to have departed from their homeland amid the conflict.

Warsaw is also an enthusiastic supporter of Kyiv’s bid for EU membership.

A Ukrainian parliamentarian, Roman Hryshchuk, later reported that Kyiv came under attack from Russian missiles after the speech, forcing deputies to take shelter.

Russia claims strikes on multiple Ukrainian military sites in east and south

Russian forces have hit Ukrainian forces at several locations in eastern and southern Ukraine, targeting command centers, troops and ammunition depots with airstrikes and artillery, Russia’s Ministry of Defense says.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said air-launched missiles had hit three command points, 13 areas with troops and Ukrainian military equipment as well as four ammunition depots in the eastern Donbas region.

He said that in the southern region of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets had hit a mobile anti-drone system near Hannivka, some 100 km (62 miles) northeast of the city of Mykolaiv, along with dozens of control points and artillery and mortar units.

The claims cannot be independently verified.

Russian forces are now focusing their attention on operations in the Donbas region after failing in an attempt to take the capital, Kyiv, at the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

Putin wants to trigger famines, refugee crisis, says ex-ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to deliberately cause famine in the Middle East and Africa so that Europe is destabilized by the huge numbers of people fleeing the regions as a result, the former German ambassador to Russia says.

“Putin’s calculation is that after grain supplies collapse, starving people from these regions will flee and try to come to Europe — like previously the millions of Syrians fleeing the horrors of war,” Rüdiger von Fritsch told the daily Tagesspiegel.

Von Fritsch, who was ambassador to Russia from May 2014 to June 2019, said this was why Russia was seeking to stop Ukraine from exporting grain and bombing grain silos.

“He wants to destabilize Europe with new flows of refugees so that Western states give up their tough stance toward Russia,” he said.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major grain exporters. Aid agencies have warned that millions may starve if the country is prevented by Russia’s invasion from delivering grain and other agricultural products.

Severodonetsk a tactical priority for Russia: UK military intelligence

The Severodonetsk area in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region is one of Russia’s “immediate tactical priorities,” with Moscow’s only operational company of BMP-Terminator tank support vehicles likely to have been deployed there, the UK Ministry of Defence has said in an intelligence update.

The presence of the vehicles suggests that the Central Grouping of Forces (CGF), which tried to take Kyiv in the early days of Russia’s invasion, is involved in the operation, the update said. However, it said the Terminators, designed for urban combat, were too few in number to significantly aid Russian military efforts.

The city of Severodonetsk has been the administrative center of Luhansk Oblast since Russian-backed separatists took control of Luhansk, the oblast capital, in 2014.

Gas supply to Europe via Ukraine continuing, says Gazprom

Russian gas giant Gazprom has said it is continuing to deliver gas to Europe through Ukraine. It said 44.7 million cubic meters were expected to flow on Sunday via the Sudzha entry point, down from 45.9 million cubic meters on Saturday.

Ukraine rejected an application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point, Gazprom claimed.

The CEO of German energy company RWE, Markus Krebber, told the paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he expected Russia to gradually reduce gas deliveries to Europe amid an economic war triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, he said that he did not expect the supply of gas from Russia to be cut completely. He added that Germany could become independent of Russian gas by the spring of 2025 if the right measures were taken, with the situation “perhaps” becoming manageable a year before that.

Germany has been reliant on Russia for up to 55% of its gas supply, according to the Agora Energiewende think tank. It is currently seeking to diversify its sources amid concerns that revenue from energy exports is helping fund Moscow’s invasion.

Poland’s Duda visiting Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and will address the country’s parliament, the Rada, on Sunday, his office said.

He will be the first head of state to give a speech in person in the Rada since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according the office.

Duda already visited Kyiv in April, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Poland has taken in millions of people fleeing the war in Ukraine and is a major point of access for humanitarian and military aid. It has also been helping Ukraine export its grain and other agricultural products.

Warsaw strongly supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Ukraine: No cease-fire, concessions with Moscow

Kyiv has ruled out a cease-fire with Moscow, saying it would play into the Kremlin’s hands.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said making concessions — like ceding territory to Moscow — would backfire because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting.

“The war will not stop [after any concessions]. It will just be put on pause for some time,” Podolyak told Reuters news agency.

He dismissed as “very strange” calls in the West for an urgent truce that would involve Russian forces remaining in the territory they have occupied in Ukraine’s south and east.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has spoken against given Moscow concessions

“It would be good if the European and US elites understand: Russia can’t be left halfway because they will [develop] a ‘revanchist’ mood and be even more cruel … They must be defeated, be subjected to a painful defeat, as painful as possible,” he said.

Both sides say peace talks have stagnated, with each blaming the other for the failure.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war could only end through diplomacy.

“The end will be through diplomacy,” he told a Ukrainian television channel. The war “will be bloody, there will be fighting but will only definitively end through diplomacy.”´

A major issue hampering the talks is whether Russia should end up retaining territories it has seized in the war, or pull back to its internationally recognized borders.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that six Ukrainian fighters died in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol “when they tried to blow up ammunition holdings before they were captured.”

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that seven civilians in the region were killed by Russian forces.

Russia issued a complete list of 963 Americans, including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns, who are banned from entering the country.

Biden signed a bill providing Ukraine with $40 billion (€38 billion) in aid to help fund its war effort amid the Russian invasion.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said his country condemns “terrorism in all its forms” in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

You can catch up with all the events surrounding the war in Ukraine by clicking here.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)