Will Disney+’s New Daredevil Retcon the Netflix Series?

After Netflix canceled its Daredevil series, fans all over the world were distraught. A campaign was quickly launched by fans for Marvel and Netflix to “save Daredevil.” Recently, two Daredevil stars, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, appeared in media within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, namely Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, as their respective characters of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

This piqued the interest of Daredevil fans on the possibility of Disney+ picking up the show. Recent announcements revealed that Marvel has indeed decided to release a new Daredevil series, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord slated to write and executive produce. The question is, will this new series build off the existing Netflix show or retcon it completely?

On March 16th, 2022, all four Defenders shows moved from Netflix to Disney+. According to the latest reports on a new Daredevil series, Cox is slated to return as Matt Murdock. However, what’s less clear is whether the new series will be a soft or hard reboot. If the show is a soft reboot, it could allow certain aspects of the Netflix show to be canon while also tying up loose ends. Since some threads of the Netflix series were left unanswered, like Elektra and The Hand’s fate at the end of Defenders, the Disney+ series can both answer those questions and further explore parts of the Netflix show that weren’t fully fleshed out.





However, if the Disney+ series is a hard reboot, there’s a chance that the story could become more comic accurate in nature. If that’s the case, Matt Murdock’s suit could look more similar to his suit from the comics, as opposed to the red and black tactical-looking bulletproof armor that he wears in the final episode of Season 1 and all of Season 2. While some fans may remember the uncomfortable-looking red latex leather suit from the 2003 Daredevil movie, recent MCU films have proven that characters can wear more comic-accurate costumes without suffering from impracticality.

While this may seem like a turn for the better, it may not be all smooth sailing. If Disney+ goes in the hard reboot direction, there is a chance that Disney will want to significantly tone down the violence and gritty storytelling. What made Daredevil so relatable was his constant moral struggle along with its realistic portrayal of violence, something that was lauded by MCU fans. Toning down those elements could affect the storytelling of the new Disney+ series.

Although the Netflix series has a few events from the MCU present, such as the Chitauri invasion of New York, the series’ canon status has often been a subject of debate. Having a new Disney+ series revolving around the Man Without Fear opens the possibility for Matt to interact with a plethora of characters that Netflix previously couldn’t use. However, there is a chance that the character would be made more PG-13 to appeal to a wider audience, which in turn could hurt the series’ storytelling. Whether the new series will tie in with the Netflix series, fans have one more MCU show to look forward to on Disney+.













