Will Russia invade Europe? Putin’s threat to NATO expansion – ‘We shall react accordingly’

Last week Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no problem with Finland or Sweden making applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). But the 69-year-old has warned the Kremlin would react if NATO military infrastructure is expanded in either country. Now his Defence Minister has confirmed Moscow has decided on its response.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Defence Minister, said in a speech on Friday that Moscow will be enacting “adequate countermeasures” to Finland and Sweden seeking NATO membership.

Mr Shoigu listed the development with several other military threats that have increased in recent years along Russia’s North West border.

Regular strategic bomber flights by the US and intensified training exercises in the Baltic by NATO partners were given as the additional reasons.

He said: “Tension continues to grow in the zone of responsibility of the Western Military District.

