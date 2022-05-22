Yogi says discuss issues in ‘positive environment’; Opp for longer session

Stating that the discussions should be held in a “positive environment”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured the Opposition parties that the ruling BJP will extend its support to ensure “smooth functioning of the Assembly to strengthen democracy”.

Speaking at the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister said: “The people of the state have shown great confidence and sent the members to the country’s biggest Vidhan Sabha. I will repeatedly say that you are the 403 special people in whom the 25 crore people of the state have reposed their faith and you should contribute to changing the destiny of the 25 crore people (of the state)… The members should live up to the expectations of the people.”

During the meeting, Speaker Satish Mahana also urged all the parties to extend their support for the smooth functioning of the House.

Sources said that while assuring their support for smooth functioning of the House, some of the Opposition leaders pointed out the “short duration” of the Budget session and sought more time to be allocated for debates.

While SP chief and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav skipped the all-party meeting, the party was represented by MLA Indrajeet Saroj. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, Umashankar Singh of the BSP, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar attended the meeting.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the all-party meet, Saroj said that on behalf of his party, he expressed the party’s unhappiness with the short duration of the Budget session. “This government has been re-elected. Yet it seems that it is running away from the questions and discussions with the Opposition… Howsoever, our party will corner the government at every chance,” the SP MLA from Manjhanpur added.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the SP said the Budget Session should be at least 35-day-long. “In a session lasting five-six days, issues pertaining to the common man cannot be discussed. The Budget Session should be extended so that detailed discussions can be held,” the SP said.

After the drubbing that the BSP and the Congress received during the polls in March, the SP has emerged as the principal opposition party in the 403-member House. Presently, the SP and its have 111 MLAs while the Congress and the BSP have just one member each in the House.

The Budget Session will commence on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing the members of the Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council. The 2022-2023 Budget is likely to be tabled on Thursday.

As per the announced schedule till May 31, the House will also sit on May 27 (Saturday).

The 18th Legislative Assembly will also witness the use of the National E Vidhan application for the first time as a step towards Assembly becoming paperless.