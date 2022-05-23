Audi Integrates Apple Music Natively Into Its Infotainment System

Photo Credit: Audi

Audi is integrating Apple Music natively into the infotainment system of select models.

Native integration will give users access to their subscription directly from the Multi-media Interface screen using in-car internet data. The option allows drivers to connect their personal Apple Music account to their car without Bluetooth or USB required. After linking an active subscription to an Audi vehicle, Apple Music subscribers can access the music streaming services’ full catalog of 90 million songs.

“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple,” says Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi. “For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalized listening experience.”

“This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalization of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space,” Zorn adds.

Audi says Apple Music integration will be included in all 2022 vehicles in Europe, North America, and Japan. The integration will be rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an over-the-air update.

How to Activate Apple Music with Audi Integration

To begin using Apple Music with an Audi, open the infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions. When prompted, log in with an Apple ID that has an active Apple Music subscription. Once logged in, verify the connection by entering a code on your phone.

For Audi owners in Europe, cellular data streaming costs incurred are billed via a data package available from Cubic-Telekom. The first three gigabytes of usage are free of charge.

You can still connect to Apple Music via Bluetooth, USB, or Apple CarPlay. Audi says the Apple Music native integration makes sense as Audi designs a tailor-made acoustic experience in each car cabin. The signals from each of the 16 individual speakers can be controlled with an individual time offset so that they reach the listener simultaneously.