BetMakers chosen as new tote provider to Norway’s Norsk Rikstoto

BetMakers’ Global Tote has been selected as the new tote technology and services provider for Norway’s sole horseracing operator Norsk Rikstoto.

Based in Oslo, Norsk Rikstoto was conceived in 1982 by the Norwegian horseracing industry and structured under Norwegian laws.

Per the agreement, the BetMakers-owned Global Tote will provide its Quantum™ tote engine to Norsk Rikstoto as a fully managed SaaS solution, to replace the purveyor’s current pari-mutuel betting system.

Furthermore, Global Tote will deliver protocols and support for integrating its services across Norsk Rikstoto’s web, mobile and terminal platforms. The system will be operated from purpose-built centres in both Europe and the US.

Norsk Rikstoto sought its new partnership to develop Norway racing as a global wagering product. With the help of Global Tote, the company plans to grow the product by expanding international commingling opportunities, and increasing both turnover and revenue.

Importing international content for Norwegian customers, and exporting Norwegian racing and betting products, are two of the ways in which Norsk Rikstoto hopes to achieve its aim.

Norsk Rikstoto’s Director of Gaming Services, Christofer Moestue Huseby, said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with the entities under parent company BetMakers and, under terms of the new [deal], to utilise the Global Tote solution with the desired outcome to be more competitive in what we see as a more liberalised gaming market.

“Norsk Rikstoto is looking forward to including all of Global Tote Quantum’s state-of-the-art features, as well as key software customisations to accommodate local betting and regulatory requirements.”

Todd Buckingham, BetMakers CEO, added: “BetMakers, through its Global Tote division, is delighted to broaden its engagement with Norsk Rikstoto to deliver a new betting system that both parties believe will allow Norsk Rikstoto to leverage its investment in existing web, mobile and terminal platforms.”