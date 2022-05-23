Call of Duty: Warzone Fans Want Easier Weapon Leveling in The Sequel

The Warzone community believes that weapon leveling has become too time consuming for the average player, and some people are up in arms about it.

Over the years, Call of Duty: Warzone has introduced a wide variety of new features and gameplay elements to the mix, with the biggest changes coming from big expansions released alongside major new Call of Duty releases. This has, however, had the side effect of letting players compare progression systems between COD games really easily, bringing some of its issues into the limelight.

Specifically, the Call of Duty: Warzone community is now discussing the various weapon leveling systems that have featured as part of Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard games. According to players, Vanguard weapons are far too difficult to level in the current meta, and a different approach is necessary when Modern Warfare 2 finally comes out.

It’s common knowledge by now that a new version of Warzone will be dropping in alongside Modern Warfare 2 and that the new Call of Duty Warzone 2 has plenty of new features to offer to both new and returning players. According to a Reddit thread started by UnluckyChemist2162, however, the developers need to take a good look at how the game’s core progression systems work as well. They’re having a hard time keeping up with all the new weapon releases and subsequent weapon leveling across disparate COD versions, and it seems to be taking a toll on the community at large.





Most players on the thread agreed with UnluckyChemist2162’s assessment, and some have even suggested that 2019’s Modern Warfare handled this particular feature the best. Others, however, believe that removing gun leveling altogether might be a better option, as neither Apex Legends nor Fortnite has a system like that in place. Expectations for Modern Warfare 2 are very high at this point, but it’s currently unknown how progression will be handled in the first place.

While Activision Blizzard is already teasing groundbreaking innovations for the Call of Duty Warzone sequel, it’s clear that the community wishes for there to be less content disparity in the game as a whole. Some of the biggest problems are caused by the fact that it features content from three different flagship Call of Duty releases, and the difference in XP progression and balancing approaches can be staggering at times.





In fact, weapon balancing may be under even more scrutiny once the sequel comes out because Call of Duty Warzone 2 might have a firing range in place. This will allow players to test all the different weapons in a safe and calm environment, giving the community a better sense of what’s going on in the game’s backend.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

