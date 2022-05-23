Didi’s disastrous foray onto Wall Street is nearly over

While Didi has called its decision “voluntary,” the firm “implicitly indicates the delisting is driven by the ongoing cybersecurity review,” according to Cherry Leung, an analyst at Bernstein.

She wrote in a report last week that “the delisting from the US is needed for Didi to cooperate with” the review by Chinese regulators.

Didi is also facing scrutiny in the United States: Earlier this month, it disclosed that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission for the bungled IPO.

The firm’s shares have crashed nearly 70% so far this year.

“The company is in full cooperation with the cybersecurity review in China,” it said in a statement in April.