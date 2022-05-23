Dr. Frances Suzanne Welch

November 2, 1959 to May 12, 2022

Dr. Frances Suzanne Welch, “Suzi”, passed away on May 12, 2022 at the age of 62 after a long illness. She was born to Martha Helen and James Darrell Welch on November 2, 1959, in Aurora, Colorado. As the daughter of a career Air Force officer, she had the opportunity to travel to and live in many US locations as well as Wiesbaden, Germany. From those early childhood experiences, Suzi developed a deep love for travel that carried over into adulthood. She particularly loved going on cruises and visiting the mountains or the beach.

Suzi was a respected educator who dedicated her life to teaching children and developing curriculum training for teachers. As a lifelong learner, she completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas, two master’s degrees from the University of Houston at Clear Lake and a PHD from the University of Phoenix. For 25 years, she worked in Lamar Consolidated ISD as a teacher and as the District Science Curriculum Specialist. For three years, she served as Head of School at St. Mark’s Episcopal School in Richmond, Texas. Continued notes and spoken appreciations from students, teachers, and peers she impacted are evidence of her ongoing legacy as a dedicated and successful educator. Suzi was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and served as president of the local Epsilon Omega Chapter for two years.

Suzi loved getting together with family, especially for holidays and celebrations. Special memories were made through the years including trips with family to Colorado, New Mexico and Niagara Falls, NY. Genealogy was a hobby of hers, so she became the official family historian. She was steadfast and loving in taking care of her precious mother. Suzi also had a great love for animals and took in cats and dogs needing a home and a family.

As a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, she will be missed by many. Suzi is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Becki and Larry Hoffman; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Denise Welch; niece Dr. Sarah (Charles) Otto; nephew, Jeremy Hoffman; niece, Melissa (Josh) Stark; great nieces, Kate Stark and Charli Otto; her aunt, Delores Wilson; numerous cousins; and her beloved pets Tilley, Sugar, and Rusty.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her uncle, Charles Wilson.

A Celebration of Life Service for Suzi will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 7615 FM 762 Rd, Richmond Texas