Eco-Friendly Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi – A Green Initiative By My Pooja Box

Ganesha Chaturthi is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in many parts of the country. It is a tradition of welcoming the Elephant-headed God into the homes on the first day, followed by the send-off with Visarjan or immersion of the Ganesha idols on the tenth day.

Why Should You Go Eco-Friendly?

With each year passing with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations comes huge environmental risks. Several thousands of people choose to immerse the idols in existing, already choking water bodies. While celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, people generally neglect the impact of pollution caused by various activities performed during the festivities. Almost every Ganesha Idol immersed in water bodies is made with PoP (Plaster of Paris), plastic, and cement. The colors used for decoration contain harmful chemicals adding to the environmental pollution.

The need to use eco-friendly Ganesha idols is underlined by the fact that more than 200,000 idols are immersed in the sea and other water bodies in Mumbai alone.

Here’s How You Can Celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi While Contributing to Nature!

The tradition is great, and so is the sentiment attached to Ganesh Chaturthi. The rituals associated with this festival are pious and glorious. To keep celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the same enthusiasm, My Pooja Box has developed a safer and eco-friendly way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi – with a Plant-A Ganesha idol.

View Full Image Ganesha idols by My Pooja Box

Plant A Ganesha idols by My Pooja Box are Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols that showcase exquisite design and a blend of colors, reflecting the love and warmth filled in by the Indian rural artisans. These idols are made with the finest quality of clay and soil of mother earth for sitting Lord Ganpati in pretty postures, handily. These idols are painted with chemical-free colors and dissolve in the water without releasing any harmful toxins.

View Full Image Ganesha idols by My Pooja Box

Plant-A Ganesha idols are a part of an initiative by My Pooja Box to contribute to a greener, better, and cleaner Earth. Available in all sizes from 5 inches to 2 feet, these biodegradable idols come with a seed ball. On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, place the idol in a bucket and water it. The seeds can be planted and watered using the water from Visarjan. This way, one can seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in the form of a plant in the living space forever while celebrating without possessing any risks to the environment.

With a mission to make a difference in our society in the long run while still staying connected to our culture and traditional festivals, My Pooja Box is offering the flexibility to customize your own Plant-A Ganesha Hamper, starting from INR 249. Join our mission by opting for an eco-friendly ganpati idol this Ganesh Chaturthi.

“One of our unshakable goals is to provide solutions for nature-inspired celebrations and protect the environment while celebrating responsibly. We urge you to join hands with us in our Plant-A Ganesha campaign to keep alive our age-old custom and traditions but with sustainability and environmentally friendly measures”, Kaveri Sachdev (CEO & Co-Founder, My Pooja Box).

