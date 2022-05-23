Ethan Coen reveals why he stopped making movies

Ethan Coen has revealed his reasons for temporarily stepping away from movie-making. With his brother Joel Coen, Ethan has directed 18 movies, with one solo directing credit for the upcoming documentary Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.

“Oh, nothing happened, certainly nothing dramatic,” Ethan told the Associated Press of why he stopped wanting to make films. “You start out when you’re a kid and you want to make a movie. Everything’s enthusiasm and gung-ho, let’s go make a movie. And the first movie is just loads of fun. And then the second movie is loads of fun, almost as much fun as the first. And after 30 years, not that it’s no fun, but it’s more of a job than it had been.