Fire Leaves Point Pleasant Home Uninhabitable; Family, Pets Safe

POINT PLEASANT, NJ — An afternoon fire left a Point Pleasant home uninhabitable on Sunday, displacing the family and their pets, Point Pleasant police said Monday.

The fire at a home on Pleasant Place, which was reported about 3 p.m., was not deemed suspicious by the Ocean County Fire Marshal, Capt. Adam Picca said. He said the fire marshal’s office did not release the cause or origin of the fire.

The family and their pets had evacuated by the time police responded, Picca said, and they reported no injuries. A neighbor suffered smoke inhalation, he said, and the neighbors were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters battled the fire.