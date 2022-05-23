Fire Leaves Point Pleasant Home Uninhabitable; Family, Pets Safe

POINT PLEASANT, NJ — An afternoon fire left a Point Pleasant home uninhabitable on Sunday, displacing the family and their pets, Point Pleasant police said Monday.
The fire at a home on Pleasant Place, which was reported about 3 p.m., was not deemed suspicious by the Ocean County Fire Marshal, Capt. Adam Picca said. He said the fire marshal’s office did not release the cause or origin of the fire.
The family and their pets had evacuated by the time police responded, Picca said, and they reported no injuries. A neighbor suffered smoke inhalation, he said, and the neighbors were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters battled the fire.
Find out what’s happening in Point Pleasantwith free, real-time updates from Patch.
Point Pleasant Fire Company Station 75 responded, as did the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad.
Picca said part of Herbertsville Road was temporarily closed while emergency units worked the scene.
Find out what’s happening in Point Pleasantwith free, real-time updates from Patch.
The fire was contained to the Pleasant Place home, but which was determined to be uninhabitable, Picca said.
To request removal of your name from an arrest report, submit these required items to arrestreports@patch.com.
The rules of replying:
- Be respectful. This is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.
- Be transparent. Use your real name, and back up your claims.
- Keep it local and relevant. Make sure your replies stay on topic.
- Review the Patch Community Guidelines.
Source link