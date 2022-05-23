Categories
George Harrison Never Pushed The Beatles on His Son Dhani

George Harrison is most famous for his time with The Beatles. He wrote some of his most classic songs like “Here Comes the Sun” and “Something.” So, you’d think his time in The Beatles would’ve been the first thing he showed his son Dhani. Paul McCartney’s kids were practically born on tour and got to see their father’s music, both in The Beatles and beyond, from an early age.

However, George never did what people expected of him. He didn’t show Dhani The Beatles until he was nine years old.

Dhani tried hard not to become a musician like his dad

Eventually, Dhani rebelled against his father one last time by going to Brown University, where he studied industrial design and physics, not music. He even joined an Olympic rowing team in school.

Then, Dhani got a job as an aerodynamicist for the British sports car company McLaren. He did everything to not join the family business.

“I did everything I could to not be a musician,” Dhani told Billboard. “I went to university (Brown), I worked as a designer, I competed in Olympic sport (rowing)… and I ended up being a musician. It’s in the DNA, I guess.”

Barely a year into working at McLaren, though, Dhani started helping his father finish his last album, Brainwashed. With his father dying and then Sept. 11 happening, it gave Dhani a little perspective.

“I was in Staten Island in September, about five days after September 11, and the world looked like a pretty awful place back then,” Dhani told the Daily Mail. “We could smell the burning bodies, for God’s sake, being dumped in Staten Island, and my dad was being treated there for cancer.

“I was alone, I’d just finished university and it was really, truly awful. On top of the cancer, it had been September 11. It was just like the world – and my world – was falling apart. It was then I thought, ‘Well now I’m going to do what I want to do – music, something positive and strong. And it won’t be like a band; it will be like an organisation, a family, and it will carry on and on.’”

Dhani has also stayed faithful to George by remastering and making new music videos for his work. He’s kept his father’s legacy alive but is his own person, even if he followed George’s footsteps.

