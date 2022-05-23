The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive “high-end” front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports.
Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera alongside Japan’s Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone 15‘s front-facing camera, but moved the plan forward to this year.
The change is said to be down to Apple reclassifying the front-facing camera as a “high-end” component and quality concerns with Chinese suppliers. The new front-facing camera is said to cost almost three times more than camera units in previous iPhone models.
The report echoed a previous rumor from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that claimed the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera would support autofocus for the first time. Kuo said that all four of the iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and a wider ƒ/1.9 aperture.
A wider aperture would allow more light to pass through the lens and reach the front camera’s sensor on the iPhone 14 models, resulting in enhanced image quality. Kuo said these camera upgrades could provide a better depth-of-field effect for Portrait mode photos and videos, while autofocus can improve focus during FaceTime and Zoom video calls. By comparison, the front camera on all of the iPhone 13 models has a fixed focus and a smaller ƒ/2.2 aperture.
LG Innotek is now said to be preparing for mass production of the iPhone 14’s front camera ahead of the device’s release in September.
Popular Stories
Will the iPhone 14 Be a Disappointment?
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected…
Sony’s New WH-1000XM5 Headphones vs. Apple’s AirPods Max
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it’s worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple’s $549 AirPods Max.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes …
Apple’s Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October
Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young.
In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a…
Kuo: Apple to Release New HomePod in Late 2022 or Early 2023
Apple is working on an updated version of the HomePod that could come in the fourth quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that there “may not be much innovation in hardware design” for the new HomePod, and there is no word on what size the device will be and if it will be a HomePod mini successor or a larger speaker. Apple would …
Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on AirTag, AirPods 3, and iPads
Solid markdowns on the AirTag, AirPods 3, and a few iPad models were introduced this week, and below you’ll find all of the best deals of the past few days that are still available to purchase.
AirTag
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
What’s the…
Source link