IKEA Opens Hong Kong Pop-Up – Retail & Leisure International

Global ready-to-assemble furniture retailer IKEA opened a pop-up store in K11 Art Mall on 20 May as a prelude for the official store opening in the shopping mall in August.
The new store concept is “Healthy and
Sustainable Living”, in the hopes of introducing the city to a Swedish-style
green living experience.
The “IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui Pop-Up” is located
directly outside of the new aforementioned space. It features a variety of
furniture and home furnishing products that fulfill the ideas of green,
low-carbon, and sustainable development, allowing clients to live green in a
holistic way and experience sustainable consumption patterns.
The pop-up displays a variety of
environmentally friendly products with thorough product information for
shoppers to understand their consumption better and be more environmentally
conscientious. In July, the pop-up store will shift its concept, introducing a
collection of summer bedroom furniture and home office equipment made of
recycled or recyclable materials.
The pop-up store is expected to run until
late July, just in time to welcome the opening of the adjacent 15,000sq ft
space.
