IKEA Opens Hong Kong Pop-Up – Retail & Leisure International

Global ready-to-assemble furniture retailer IKEA opened a pop-up store in K11 Art Mall on 20 May as a prelude for the official store opening in the shopping mall in August.

The new store concept is “Healthy and

Sustainable Living”, in the hopes of introducing the city to a Swedish-style

green living experience.

The “IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui Pop-Up” is located

directly outside of the new aforementioned space. It features a variety of

furniture and home furnishing products that fulfill the ideas of green,

low-carbon, and sustainable development, allowing clients to live green in a

holistic way and experience sustainable consumption patterns.

The pop-up displays a variety of

environmentally friendly products with thorough product information for

shoppers to understand their consumption better and be more environmentally

conscientious. In July, the pop-up store will shift its concept, introducing a

collection of summer bedroom furniture and home office equipment made of

recycled or recyclable materials.

The pop-up store is expected to run until

late July, just in time to welcome the opening of the adjacent 15,000sq ft

space.