Largo woman burned after saving cats from burning house, Rescue Pets of Florida say





LARGO, Fla. — The Rescue Pets of Florida says a woman is recovering at Tampa General Hospital from burns she received after rescuing several cats from a house on fire in Largo on Saturday morning.

The woman, Laura Kile, is reported to have a large number of foster cats inside the house she was renting and rescued a total of 12 cats.

Firefighters had to pull the woman out of the flames, according to the Rescue Pets of Florida.

The nonprofit organization says the woman lost everything in the fire and a GoFundMe page was created to support her, which has received more than $60,000.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, the Rescue Pets of Florida says.