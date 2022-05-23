Martin Lewis warns Britons to watch out for ‘hidden’ payments ‘dripping’ from accounts

On the website, it states: “That’s dangerous, so you need to regularly check.”

Over 1.2 million subscription payments have been cancelled since the summer of last year as people feel the squeeze of the cost of living crisis, research from Lloyds Bank shows.

Streaming services for TV, film and music, such as Netflix and Spotify, made up nearly half (47.1 percent) of items dropped.

Marketplace subscriptions – such as eBay, where people buy or sell goods online – were also cancelled in large numbers, with 17.6 percent axed since June last year.