SFLMavens teams with MetaSkins Studios on vintage digital jewelry metaverse store

SFLMaven, a provider of high-end luxury goods, is teaming with Metakins Studios SAS to design and create a metaverse presence at the brand’s real estate plot in Decentraland, which will serve as the foundation for SFLMaven’s metaverse store, according to a press release.

The retailer intends to establish a store within the metaverse to market and sell high-end vintage digital jewelry items for avatar use.

“Metaskins has proven itself as the emerging leader in architecting the metaverse pivot for top brands and first movers. SFLMaven certainly falls into that classification at this point. We are doing something new and innovative as we set up shop in the metaverse to offer unique vintage digital jewelry items. We have a great deal of confidence in Metaskins to help differentiate our brand in that space, and we look forward to our upcoming metaverse launch,” Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO, said in the release.

Metaskins has built a team of young artists and developers creating a broad spectrum of digital Web3 content, including content for metaverses such as Decentraland, video game content for Web 3 projects and decentralized apps (or “Dapps”), and NFTs. Metaskins will also be the first company in Colombia to launch a PFP project.

“Phase one of the project will be about getting our store up and rolling,” Ladin said in the release. “After that, we will seek to create a truly unique experience where all of the exquisite merchandise featured in our leading eBay store — which has amassed over 100,000 positive reviews — will be viewable and accessible by category in our metaverse store in digital wearable form, which is where we believe we stand to unlock enormous value given our first-mover status in the space.”