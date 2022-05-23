Stacey Solomon unveils lavish outdoor fireplace in latest garden transformation

Stacey Solomon has unveiled her lavish outdoor fireplace in the latest transformation of her garden at her £1.2m home best known as Pickle Cottage.

The television personality shared the latest update to the tranquil space in several snaps and a video posted to her whopping 5.2m followers on Instagram.

The mum-of-four lives in the stunning property with her children and former EastEnders star and husband-to-be Joe Swash.

Stacey, 32, shared the latest outdoor updates of her property that she’s keeping top-notch ahead of her romantic wedding ceremony.

With the anticipation of having a pergola that’s decorated with vines and beautiful nature, Stacey prepared the wooden legs with luxe-looking plants.







(Image: Instagram/staceysolomon)



Stacey’s youngest son, Rex, two, tried to get in with the action as he offered a helping hand by watering the jasmine.

The Loose Women presenter captioned the post: “So me and Rex are the only ones up so we’ve come to give our jasmine a drink!

“I asked you guys what to buy for the pergola and 99% of you said ‘Star Jasmine’ OMG THANK YOU!”







(Image: Instagram/staceysolomon)



She continued: “I bought 4 (one for each post) and they smell AMAZING!

“I’m going to make some clever pots for them and then wrap them around the posts and hopefully they’ll climb all over the pergola eventually,” aside a starry-eyed and praying emoji.

Fans and followers who are hoping to create a similar look are in luck as Stacey recently announced that all of Pickle Cottage’s renovations are documented in her new Tap to Tidy book.







(Image: Instagram/staceysolomon)







(Image: Instagram/staceysolomon)



Stacey gave fans further insight into the outdoor snug as she shared a time-lapse of builders tiling the outdoor fireplace.

She captioned the post: “Getting there” aside a teary-eyed emoji.

“Just need to do the inside of the fireplace, plant and wrap the jasmine, find some more for the top and then the seating” aside a starry-eyed emoji.

Stacey is expected to wed beau Joe in a lavish ceremony at the couple’s Essex home in July.