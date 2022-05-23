TamJai International expands in the metaverse, launches NFT collection to benefit HK’s art scene

Hong Kong-based F&B chain TamJai International will roll out its first-ever NFT collection “Souper Hero” consisting of more than 10,000 pieces of NFTs, while the brand will also create a hub on The Sandbox’s metaverse where avatars and NFT items created by the community members will be showcased.

The F&B group said in a statement that its NFT collection “Souper Hero” will be launched on 19 June 2022. The collection, created by local comic artists such as Wong, Kam Siu-man, Big Y, and Chow Siumou, consists of four series, including the TamJai Topping series, the TamJai JehJeh series, the SamGor Topping series, and the SamGor Character series. A total of 10,020 pieces of NFTs will be minted, of which 1,000 are reserved for whitelisting with the pre-sale scheduled on 8 June 2022 and 20 for auction.

The collection will be available on the NFT marketplace Artzioneer which accepts fiat money such as credit cards. Moreover, every NFT is priced at HK$500. TamJai International said that art in any form should be available to anyone and everyone. Owners of the NFTs are also entitled to a variety of privileges, such as a free bowl of rice noodles with two toppings, a free VIP membership at either TamJai or SamGor, as well as invitations to private events. Owners can also gain bonus points to redeem rewards, along with a vast array of perks.

The brand will also donate all net proceeds from the “Souper Hero” collection to Hong Kong Arts Centre’s (HKAC) project “Out of the Cube” to support the local digital artist communities and foster digital art training and education in long run. Artists will be invited to join the Creator Grooming programme, a regular programme of the “Out of the Cube” project curated by the HKAC to sharpen their digital artmaking skills.

“The Souper Hero collection is unique in the sense that it carries many cultural values and exclusivity. It surely makes for a desirable investment item, but unlike the majority of NFT products in the market, the Souper Hero is a charitable project that aims to nurture homegrown artists and make digital arts accessible to all, not just to a limited group of affluent investors. It is a series of timeless collectibles with a very good cause,” said Daren Lau, chairman, executive director and CEO of TamJai International.

Apart from the NFT collection, TamJai International will also curate a metaverse zone at the HKAC, hosting a series of digital artmaking workshops given by professional artists from The Sandbox. TamJai International is also paving the way for building its ‘edutainment hub’ on its LAND in The Sandbox metaverse where avatars and NFT items created by the community members will be showcased. The hub will become a platform for NFT holders to participate in mixian-themed mini-games. NFT items created by the community members will be listed on The Sandbox Marketplace as a featured TamJai voxel NFT collection. Winners will be rewarded with The Sandbox’s native token SAND.

As an iconic part of the brand, TamJai International will also feature the uniform of its waitresses in the metaverse. In its uniform design competition on the metaverse, artists and fans can customise their 3D NFT avatars, ranging from the Enoki-mushroom man to virtual waitresses.

“Looking forward, TJI will launch more innovative marketing initiatives to stay connected with customers and create more value for the community,” Lau added.

Prior to the launch of the NFT collection, the company said on TamJai Yunnan Mixian’s Facebook page that the brand was about to transform. The post read, “TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian have been working individually to bring you the best mixian with our excellent services, yet we are going to join hands to bring you something bigger for the very first time.”

The post added that TamJai International was planning to take customers’ casual dining experience to a “whole new level” together with both TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian brands.

A brief search conducted by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has shown that netizens were guessing a merger of both brands would take place.

Apart from its debut in the metaverse, TamJai International has also opened two new TamJai SamGor brands in Singapore. One of the two new stores is located at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall and the other store, opening by mid-May, will be at Junction 8. To celebrate the launch of these two new stores, TamJai SamGor rolled out a special edition Parent’s Day takeaway container.

