The 11 most expensive guitars sold at auction

When it comes to guitar auctions, artist connections rule. The world’s most expensive electric guitars and acoustic guitars have been refinished, refretted, and beaten up, but thanks to their rock star provenance they’re worth more than any mint condition 1959 Gibson Les Paul

The list that follows, containing the top 11 most expensive guitars ever sold at auction, is all the evidence you need to prove such a theory. Their combined sale price is $27,619,000, for which you could buy more than 122,000 Squier Bullet Stratocasters, or the entire output of Suhr guitars for a year with change to spare. 

