Twinsburg boys tennis plays at Akron sectional

In postseason tennis, Twinsburg showed how much progress the team has made this season at the recent Akron Division I sectional championships at the Springside Athletic Club.

“The Springside sectional was difficult, but the Tigers played well,” said veteran Twinsburg head coach Michael Porinchak.

Porinchak had a decent amount of seniors on this year’s squad, but as far as varsity experience went, the Tigers had some inexperience.

Twinsburg battled hard at the sectional in Akron.

“Seniors Rainier Soetanto and Pranav Duvvuri played doubles together and had a great match against Norton,” emphasized Porinchak. “They had a tough loss to a Hudson team, but we played really well and I was proud of them.”

Duvvuri and Soetanto won 6-4, 6-0 over Norton’s Lucas Foote and Luke Martell before falling to the Hudson tandem of Vincent Petrucelli and Charlie Yurak 6-4, 6-0.

There was also some success in singles play in the sectional.

“Jesse Grum shined at singles, winning a match against a player from Walsh before losing to an opponent from Revere,” pointed out Porinchak. “Jesse played some of his best tennis all year in the sectional tournament, which is a great sign of things to come for a freshman.”