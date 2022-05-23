Woman explains how she boosts income by up to £1,500 each month after struggling with debt

At a time when bills are skyrocketing and inflation continues to soar, any extra cash one could make could be vital to help combat the cost of living crisis. Nikki, who works as a GP, started a blog to share how she turned her finances around. She started off as a blogger, passing on what she was learning about her own money problems to others, before a fellow blogger introduced her to the world of money coaching.

It was then that she realised this was what she wanted to do next. Fast forward five years and she is make over a £1000 each month, but still works her main job.

Doctor Nikki spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about how she was able to grow her brand.

After building up a following, she decided to train to become a professional money coach to help empower women around their finances. She wanted to change their mindset towards money, plan for the future, and clear their debt.

She said: “Coaching is my main side hustle, and I’m aiming to have this as my main source of income.

