Woman explains how she boosts income by up to £1,500 each month after struggling with debt

At a time when bills are skyrocketing and inflation continues to soar, any extra cash one could make could be vital to help combat the cost of living crisis. Nikki, who works as a GP, started a blog to share how she turned her finances around. She started off as a blogger, passing on what she was learning about her own money problems to others, before a fellow blogger introduced her to the world of money coaching.
It was then that she realised this was what she wanted to do next. Fast forward five years and she is make over a £1000 each month, but still works her main job.
Doctor Nikki spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about how she was able to grow her brand.
After building up a following, she decided to train to become a professional money coach to help empower women around their finances. She wanted to change their mindset towards money, plan for the future, and clear their debt.
She said: “Coaching is my main side hustle, and I’m aiming to have this as my main source of income.
READ MORE: Martin Lewis suggests what woman, 65, with no pension savings can do – ‘quite good thing’
“I earn around £1,000 to £1,500 a month doing this at the moment. Coaching is both one to one and group work.”
She is currently spending 60-70 percent of her time as a GP, and 30-40 percent of her time as a money coach. As her company grows, she is increasing her hours working on the business.
She said: “I used to be terrible with my finances, but during some time off from my day job as a GP, I realised how bad things were in terms of my debt and became preoccupied with finding a way out of it.
“I also saw the impact poor money management had on the mental and physical health of my patients and colleagues, and realised that a lot of people have got problems. There also seems to be a big gap between men and women in terms of knowledge and confidence regarding money.
DON’T MISS
“Initially I started a blog to write about my experiences and document how I was getting myself out of debt. It wasn’t until someone said to me that I could be a coach that the penny dropped. So, I trained to be just that and am now a professional money coach. My blog was the start of everything.
“Now I help to empower women around their finances, so that they can make better decisions, think about the future, start investing, and build their savings. I work with them to help them get out of debt and improve their mindset around money.”
Doctor Nikki emphasised having a side hustle is not always a get-rich-quick scheme, it takes time.
She said: “I’ve been doing this for nearly five years now.
“It definitely takes time and dedication! This is the thing about starting a side hustle – it needs time and persistence.
“It doesn’t necessarily happen overnight, and you still need to put the work in.
“Don’t be fooled by the ‘get rich quick for minimum effort’ advice out there; it doesn’t exist.”
She added: “Especially when you see that eureka moment with a client and they go, ‘Oh! I can do it!’ or when they realise they can change their mindset towards money.”
Despite being so successful now, Doctor Nikki explained that when she started out, her biggest concern was failure. She explained that even now she’s not quite there yet to go full time as she fears not being able to pay her mortgage.
Doctor Nikki suggested some things for other Britons to consider if they wish to start to start their own side hustle.
Identify why are you doing it.
What is that extra money for? Is it paying off debt? Is it building an emergency fund? Is it starting to invest for the future?
Don’t give up.
She said: “There have been a lot of times I’ve wanted to give up but am so glad that I haven’t. So the pandemic has been a big obstacle.”
“Working as a GP in this time has been tough, and I have struggled to balance both my business and my GP work. The business took a little bit of a back seat in the final six months of 2021 because my mental health was struggling as a result of all the pressure. Things have felt better in 2022, and I am much more positive about the future, having now found a better work-life balance.”
Give yourself a break
Sometimes people have got to give themselves a break.
“You’re a beginner, you might have loads of things you need to learn. If it doesn’t work at first, don’t just leave it and go off to find something else. Stick with it. A business is not going to generate money overnight. You have to put the work in,” she said.
Source link