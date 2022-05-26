Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific: Top Five Weapons

Call of Duty (CoD) Warzone Pacific’s stellar weapon variety makes the game thoroughly enjoyable.

CoD’s free-to-play battle royale game Warzone Pacific was launched in December 2021 and it has without a doubt brought a lot of changes and features to Activision’s popular battle royale.

The free-to-play battle royale game has a lot of vibrant features, but the most notable one is combat experience and weapons.

Warzone Pacific has a total number of 163 weapons, most of which have 70 attachments and we have crawled through the ample weapons and chose our top 5 weapons in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Top 5 Weapons

Let’s take a closer look at our picks:

STG44

The STG44 is the perfect beginner weapon in Warzone Pacific. Its flexibility and system allows you to create builds using 10 attachments. This assault rifle deals great damage, has impressive range and stable recoil control.

Image from Rare Gallery

SWISS K31

A competitor to the Kar98k, this sniper rifle can be built for both close and long range targets. The SWISS K31 is versatile and pretty easy to manage.

Image from UHDPaper

COOPER CARBINE

This weapon is quite popular and can be used to support your sniper. It is deadly because of its accuracy and it’s very hard to miss a shot, especially mid-range.

Image from EuroGamer

OWEN GUN

This gun is very popular in Warzone Pacific, has plenty of bullets and is high in accuracy. This is best for close range opponents, but still a mean beast.

Image from World of Guns

ARMAGUERRA 43

Deadly, in the right hands! The ARMAGUERRA 43 can be built to blast off enemies in close range, making sure you are the last player standing.

Image from Dexerto

There’s a lot to love with Warzone Pacific, it is massive and has combined three games’ worth of weapons, a new theme, map and vehicles.

Hey if you don’t agree with our picks, feel free to drop us your list, just don’t shoot us.

