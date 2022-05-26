Do you squat over public toilets? Doctor issues warning over ‘potentially harmful’ habit

For these reasons, people may benefit from sitting, as opposed to hovering over toilet seats.

What’s more, WebMD says that most disease-causing organisms can survive for only a short time on the surface of any toilet seat, so the risk of contracting an infection is minimal.

The types of bacteria found in public washrooms include streptococcus, staphylococcus, and various sexually transmitted organisms.

Abigail Salyers, president of the American Society for Microbiology, said: “No one has ever acquired an STD on the toilet seat – unless they were having sex on the toilet seat.”