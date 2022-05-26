God Of War: Ragnarok Is One Step Closer To Launch

God of War: Ragnarok has been rated for release in one country, suggesting that the long-awaited action game remains on track for launch later this year.

Nibel on Twitter spotted a rating from Korea’s ratings board for Ragnarok. It doesn’t include any information about the game, but receiving a rating suggests the game is well advanced in development. The game has not been rated so far in the US by the ESRB, but it’s not uncommon for ratings to emerge in other countries first, as was the case for Mafia II’s definitive edition, among others.

God of War: Ragnarok was originally set for launch in 2021, but Kratos actor Christopher Judge suffered an injury that delayed production. The game is now on tap for release this year across PS4 and PS5, though a specific release date hasn’t been announced yet. The game will face a little less competition this year in the first-party race, as Microsoft and Bethesda’s Starfield has been delayed to 2023.

Some people continue to believe that Ragnarok will be delayed to 2023, but the game’s animation director said earlier this year that Ragnarok remains on schedule to launch in 2022. Developer Cory Barlog gave an update on Raganrok earlier this year, saying everyone on the team is “heads-down, hard at work” on the project.

“We are perfectionists,” Barlog said, adding that he hopes to be able to share more updates and insights into Ragnarok as soon as possible. “We don’t want to hold any of this back. So please, hold tight–know that something cool is coming.”

For more, check out GameSpot’s roundup of everything we know about God of War Ragnarok, which is the final entry in the God of War Norse saga.

In other news, Sony just recently announced that 2018’s God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue on PC as of March 2022. For more, check out what we’re hoping to see from PlayStation at Not-E3 this year.