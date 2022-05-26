Leeds transfer news: Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson signs on a five-year deal

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson has signed for Leeds United on a five-year deal.

Sky Sports News understands the 21-year-old has joined for a fee of €29 million. The move will be completed on July 1.

Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg last season, providing 10 assists and scoring six goals, helping the club win the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup for the second season in succession.

Leeds initially tried to sign the USA international in the January transfer window. Aaronson is primarily an attacking midfielder but he is also capable of playing in a range of roles, and it is his versatility that will excite head coach Jesse Marsch.

In January 2021, the midfielder completed a move to Red Bull Salzburg from Philadelphia Union for an undisclosed fee, linking up with Marsch, who was in charge of the Austrian outfit at the time.

He featured 24 times in all competitions, netting seven goals, helping Marsch and Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double.

Along with completing a second Austrian double last season, Aaronson also played 10 times in the Champions League helping Salzburg reach the last-16 of the tournament.

In the coming weeks he will link up with the USA national team for their matches against Morocco, Uruguay, Grenada and El Salvador.

The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit.

