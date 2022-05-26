Queen Letizia’s skin is ‘luminous’ thanks to 1 product and diet – ‘best ally for dullness’





Queen Letizia, 49, always looks stunning whenever she steps out for a royal engagement. Although she is approaching middle age, the former journalist barely has any wrinkles or dark eye circles. Letizia takes care of her skin and her body, making sure to eat a balanced diet and undergo a daily skincare regime.

Keeping your skin hydrated largely contributes to smoother, crease-free skin, according to many beauty experts. This is one of Letizia's secrets: SPF is her best friend. According to the Spanish Queen's former beautician, Carmen Navarro, Letizia often wears sunscreen to make sure her skin doesn't get ruined by the skin. In this way, Letizia keeps her skin hydrated and prevents sunspots.

Carmen said: "Queen Letizia's skin is hydrated, protected and has a luminosity that doesn't go unnoticed. "She knows her skin perfectly and she is very disciplined with her skincare routines." Wearing SPF, especially when it's sunny outside, also minmises one's risk of developing skin cancer. Letizia's former beautician went on to explain that "after a certain age, we lose luminosity", but "with a good exfoliation we can manage to renew and regenerate".

Skincare expert at Herbal Essentials, Natasha Suri, also recommended exfoliating properly to achieve a healthy-looking glow – but not too much. She warned: “When we see flakiness and dryness on our face, our first thought may be to exfoliate vigorously to smooth the skin again. “However, over exfoliating can actually make things worse, as you are stripping the skin of its moisture, making it even flakier and itchier. “Exfoliate a maximum of twice a week with a gentle, renewing scrub.

For Carmen, vitamin C is important. The beautician added that “it is one of the best allies for tired and dull skin”. “In addition to ingesting it through fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes, citrus fruits or strawberries, there are supplements of pure vitamin C for your skin, which are perfect to apply before the usual routine,” she said. As well as looking after her skin with hydration products, Letizia makes sure to eat plenty of foods containing vitamins C and D as she follows both the Perricone and Mediterranean diets, according to reports. During a recent visit to Torrejoncillos school in Cáceres, Spain, the 49-year-old unveiled that her favourite foods include vegetables, fruit, salads, and purées. The Mediterranean diet consists of plenty of fruit and vegetables, as well as proteins and healthy fats. Meanwhile, the Perricone diet, named after Dr Perricone, is a diet which consists of protein-rich foods, non-starchy vegetables, fruits, nuts, yoghurt, olive oil, and wholegrains – similar, therefore, to the Mediterranean diet. Many celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss, have reportedly followed the Perricone diet.