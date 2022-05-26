Renovi and Meta Yachts Form Partnership to Deliver Unique Branding Experiences in the Metaverse

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Web3 companies Renovi and Meta Yachts have today announced the signing of a strategic partnership – aiming to create enhanced luxury experiences for brands and individuals in the Metaverse.

The partnership will see the businesses bring their teams of experts together to create branded yachts, spaces and experiences, for companies, private individuals, and high-profile celebrities.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will also be developing unique ‘on-board’ yachting experiences for businesses looking to enhance their brand presence in web3.

Renovi and Meta Yachts are also developing a unique design competition and yacht design drop, due to be launched in the summer.

Renovi has already established itself as a leading marketplace and design studio, working with some of the world’s leading companies to bring their brand vision to life in the Metaverse.

Meta Yachts is bridging the gap between the traditional luxury world and web3 technology through its in-depth expertise in the yachting industry, luxury space, blockchain, NFTs and web3.

By working with luxury brand managers in the fashion, marketing, events, and yachting spaces, the two organisations will create a complete solution for progressive companies in this space.

Andy Charalambous, co-founder Renovi, said: “We are excited to be working with the team at Meta Yachts. Having already worked with a number of luxury brands in this space, we know how important it is that our work is fitting of the brand values our clients share with us.”

“We saw from our experience during a number of recent events that the opportunities are endless, and we cannot wait to get started on this latest partnership.”

Thomas O’Nial, co-founder of Meta Yachts, said: “We’re looking forward to working closely with Renovi to offer brands a unique Metaverse experience. The tie-up will enable us to leverage complementary expertise and ensure brands make the biggest splash possible when entering the virtual world.”