‘Absolute disgrace!’ Boris blasted by Brit amid visa plea for autistic Ukrainian boy

A British expat who has turned his Polish castle into a hotel for Ukrainian refugees has slammed the Government as an “absolute disgrace” for not allowing a severely autistic teenager to come to live with an approved foster carer in the UK, the Guardian has revealed. Ex-stockbroker and writer Jim Parton, originally from London, lives in the once-private palace of the Prince-Bishop of Wroclaw in Piotrowice Nyskie. The village, which is located near the Czech border, is very small and has a population of around 300 people, including Mr Parton, his Polish wife Anna and the couple’s six children.

Mr Parton is currently housing 17 people at his home, which is usually a guest house and wedding venue, including 16-year-old Timothy Tymoshenko, who fled the war in Ukraine without his parents and arrived in Poland with his 17-year-old brother Yurii.

Timothy was described by the Guardian as severely autistic, non-verbal and needs strong prescription medication to control his changing moods.

However, experienced children’s carers in Lancashire have been to visit the brothers in Poland and are willing to take them in.

They are also increasingly frustrated that the UK Government has not yet granted either of them visas to enter the country.

Julie and her husband Roger Elliot already have 14 children together, including four biologically.

