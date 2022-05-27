Black Bear Eats Helpless Elk Calf Alive At Yellowstone National Park

Nature is a cruel beast.

Often times the cutest and most vulnerable out there have very slim chances of surviving. Bears loves when it’s calving season. It’s the time when a good meal is easiest to catch.

Sure, they could run the risk of having to fight and elk or moose mother, but usually, it’s far easier to take down a calf than it is a full grown elk.

And then sometimes, like this case, they stumble upon a lone calf and have the easiest meal of them all.

An adult bear eats up to 30-pounds of food per day, might as well get it the easiest way possible to conserve energy for tomorrow when there’s no lone elk calf hangin’ in the grass.

A fair warning for this one… this is nature at its finest. If you don’t like the fact that these animals need to eat animals to survive, move along.

The video starts with a fair size black bear wondering around with its nose to the ground, hot on the trail of something. A bear’s sense of smell is so strong that it can smell something up to 20 miles away.

The bear finally comes up on a the elk calf laying in tall grass, make its move, and just starts throwing it around.

The poor calk can be heard crying for help as the bear goes to town on it, but not help is coming. Nature can be a wild place. It’s pretty amazing seeing these giant bears hunt regardless of how violent they may be. It’s nature in action.

The bear drags the elk all around hells half acre all while its holding on for dear life, still kicking. The poor thing had a long and violent ending to a short life. But that’s what needs to happen out there to keep things in order.

To end the insane video off properly, there is extremely clear footage of the bear laying down and eating the calf, picking it apart.

It might be a little gross, but its also pretty freakin’ awesome in its own right.

Tourists Get Insanely Close To Grizzly Bear At Grand Teton National Park

Every day, nearly a million people file into the various national parks around the country, and every day, there’s inevitably a number of morons in the bunch.

You’ve seen the idiots of Yellowstone, but this group comes to us from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Part of the thrill of going to a national park is encountering nature in a way that you never have before. Grizzly bears, bison, elk, wolves, deer… you can see a wide variety of species in parks like Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Rocky Mountain National Park, but the number one thing to keep in mind is safety.

Most parks recommend that you stay at least 100 yards from grizzly bears…. yeah, a hundred yards, the size of a football field. Why? Because if a bear decides to charge you, it’ll be on your ass in a hurry.

And when you bears get EXTRA protective? Around their cubs and… food.

Like a delicious elk carcass.

This bear in particular drew quite the crowd along the side of the road, and lucky for them, it was too focused on the kill to pay much mind to the growing crowd.

But with a number of children outside of the vehicles, it’s not hard to see why this video might make someone knows a thing or two about grizzly bear behavior a little uneasy.

“Some might think that this griz would be too occupied to care about the tourons, but this is probably one of the most dangerous positions to be in.

Grizzly Bears become very protective when it comes to their food, he might think that these people are a threat and it would take him literally seconds to reach one of these tourons!”

Keep your distance folks… or maybe just stay in the car.