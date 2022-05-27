Call of Duty statement on

A new Activision statement recognizes that Call of Duty is going through a rough spot right now in terms of glitches and game balance.

The message from the official Call of Duty Twitter account says the developers want to “take a minute to talk about fixing the game.” Along with asking for feedback and for players to stay tuned for further updates, the post also goes into greater detail on recent and upcoming changes for the franchise’s two current flagship games of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.