Jubilee scandal: Royal Military Police arrest six Irish guards days before Queen’s parade

The serving members of the Irish Guards have been held on suspicion of dealing an illegal substance, as well as running a loan shark operation. The drug sting was led by the Royal Military Police and has taken several months to organise.

Those arrested were accused of alleged conspiring to supply drugs, as well lending money and other laundering offences.

It’s understood five of the six have been released on bail.

The Ministry of Defence Press Office said in a statement: “As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades.

“The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further.”